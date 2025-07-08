Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.44 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 294 ($4.00). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 290.40 ($3.95), with a volume of 24,943 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.84) to GBX 316 ($4.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Personal Group

Personal Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of £89.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.93.

In other Personal Group news, insider Sarah Mace sold 8,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.40), for a total value of £20,497.50 ($27,899.14). Also, insider Paula Constant purchased 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,969.46 ($27,180.43). Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Personal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.