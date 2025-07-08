Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and traded as high as $40.29. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 1,905,142 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

