Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,107.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

