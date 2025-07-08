Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Position Cut by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $731.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

