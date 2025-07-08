Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

