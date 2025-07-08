Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 493.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

