American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $219.75 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.32.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

