Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $452,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6,033.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,029 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,419,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.