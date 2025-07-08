Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,038 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.