Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 1,294 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 733.9% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 96,933.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Trading Up 13.1%

BATS:ARKQ opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.40.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

