15,901 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000.

Shares of IBTJ opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.0706 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

