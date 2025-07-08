Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $357,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,783,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,154,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $979,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.