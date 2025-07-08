Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 256,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

