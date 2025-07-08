First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Stock Position Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,468,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $223.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.