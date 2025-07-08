VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.