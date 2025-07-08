Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Position Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,315 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,713,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,724,000 after buying an additional 536,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,624,000 after buying an additional 452,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,260,000 after buying an additional 484,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after purchasing an additional 935,042 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $176.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.13.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

