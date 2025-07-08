OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.86.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $536.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

