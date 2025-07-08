IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,227 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $129.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

