IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

