Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,651,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.