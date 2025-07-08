Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $67.69

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. TD Cowen lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NYSE:SKX opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.12. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

