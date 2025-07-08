Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.08.
BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
BRO opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $89.92 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
