Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Target Price at $33.13

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

