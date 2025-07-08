Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT at $297.68

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $60,388,711. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $241.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.20. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

