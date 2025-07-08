Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RARE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $118,824. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.26. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 93.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.49%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

