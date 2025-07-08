Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.25. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

