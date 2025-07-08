The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $391.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of SHW opened at $346.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.50 and its 200 day moving average is $347.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $296.40 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

