Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $41.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ally Financial by 125.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

