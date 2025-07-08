Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$55.56

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.85, for a total value of C$1,073,263.95. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.05, for a total value of C$1,873,520.32. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$51.79 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$39.41 and a one year high of C$57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

