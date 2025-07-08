DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get DHT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

DHT Stock Up 3.0%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 1,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 469,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.05. DHT has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 32.87%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About DHT

(Get Free Report

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.