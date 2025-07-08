DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.94.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT
DHT Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.05. DHT has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 32.87%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DHT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
