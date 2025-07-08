Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
