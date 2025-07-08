Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Endava by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Endava has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

