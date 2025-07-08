Analysts Set Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 998.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

