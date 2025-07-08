Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $12.38

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Perion Network stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $484.61 million, a P/E ratio of -63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Perion Network by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $2,274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $160,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 23.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

