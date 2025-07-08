Brokerages Set DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price at $3.56

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.
DCGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, May 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DCGO
Institutional Trading of DocGo
DocGo Stock Down 3.8%
NASDAQ DCGO opened at $1.52 on Thursday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DocGo
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.