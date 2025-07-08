Brokerages Set DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price at $3.56

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 36.8% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,890,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 508,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 325,760 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $1.52 on Thursday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

