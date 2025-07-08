AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

AAON opened at $73.39 on Friday. AAON has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,617.92. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. This represents a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AAON by 86.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,177,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $76,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $73,313,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $44,219,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $41,180,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

