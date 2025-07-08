Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Funko alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNKO

Funko Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Funko stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Funko

In related news, CEO Cynthia W. Williams sold 47,457 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,980.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,109.86. This trade represents a 59.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,580 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $47,516.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $258,926.88. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,201 shares of company stock worth $251,664 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $13,783,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 952.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,235,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.