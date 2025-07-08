monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.09.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $307.39 on Friday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 313.66, a PEG ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.83.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in monday.com by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,434,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,146,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,629,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.