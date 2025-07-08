Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWKN. CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 157,110.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Hawkins by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 67,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

