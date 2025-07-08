KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.11.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $912.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $928.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $808.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,085,000 after acquiring an additional 580,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $348,822,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,634 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

