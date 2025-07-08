Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $304.90 on Friday. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.74 and a 200-day moving average of $306.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,820,290.72. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $111,694,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,168,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $50,694,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 30,785.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

