GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GFS. Argus started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $38.95 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,096,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,118,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,491,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,970,000 after purchasing an additional 159,936 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,473,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 132,634 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 8,540.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,018 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

