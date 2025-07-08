American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOUT

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $132.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.96 and a beta of 0.39. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $17.91.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 933,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 567,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.