Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Gen Digital has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 132.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 341,533 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 52.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

