PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

Get PACCAR alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 356,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.