York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

York Water Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of YORW stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. York Water has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). York Water had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

York Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in York Water by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in York Water by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in York Water by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.