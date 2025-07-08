PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $1.75 on Friday. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 71.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,460.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,801.45. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in PLBY Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

