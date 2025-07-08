Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $7.73 on Friday. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $657.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 34.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackrock Tcp Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.41%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Tcp Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 34,670 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 516,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

