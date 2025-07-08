Wall Street Zen Upgrades Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Strong-Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VREX

Varex Imaging Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $8.36 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 21.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,779,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 481,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,640,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 106,412 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,122,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 86,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,900,000.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.