Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SFBC opened at $47.02 on Friday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

